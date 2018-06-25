24-Hour readings
DuBois
High 79
Low 61
Normal high 75
Normal low 55
Precipitation
Yesterday n/a inches
Normal June 5.19 inches
YTD actual 24.49 inches
YTD normal 21.79 inches
Last year
High 72
Low 53
Almanac
Sunset tonight 8:52 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow 5:44 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, a 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday, 90 percent change of showers and thunderstorms, possible strong winds. High near 78.
Wednesday night, occasional showers, possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Jefferson County
Tonight, a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, a low around 62.
Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 77. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Wednesday night, showers and possibly a thunderstorm, low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Elk County
Tonight, a slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. High near 77.
Wednesday night, occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended forecast
Thursday, a 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, a high near 80.
Thursday night, partly cloudy, a low around 63.
Friday, mostly sunny, a high near 87.
Friday night, mostly clear, a low around 66.
Saturday, mostly sunny, a high near 89.
Saturday night, mostly clear, a low around 68.
Sunday, mostly sunny, a high near 88.
