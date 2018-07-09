24-Hour readings
DuBois
High 83
Low 56
Normal high 79
Normal low 59
Precipitation
Yesterday n/a inches
Normal July 3.95 inches
YTD actual 26.77 inches
YTD normal 25.74 inches
Last year
High 75
Low 50
Precip. none
YTD precip. 25.38 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight 8:49 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow 5:52 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Wednesday, sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind.
Wednesday night, mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Jefferson County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Wednesday, sunny, with a high near 79.
Wednesday night, mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Elk County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Wednesday, sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday night, mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Extended forecast
Thursday, sunny, with a high near 82.
Thursday night, mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Saturday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Monday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.