24-Hour readings

DuBois

High 83

Low 56

Normal high 79

Normal low 59

Precipitation

Yesterday n/a inches

Normal July 3.95 inches

YTD actual 26.77 inches

YTD normal 25.74 inches

Last year

High 75

Low 50

Precip. none

YTD precip. 25.38 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight 8:49 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow 5:52 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Wednesday, sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind.

Wednesday night, mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Jefferson County

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Wednesday, sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday night, mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Elk County

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Wednesday, sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday night, mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Extended forecast

Thursday, sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday night, mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

