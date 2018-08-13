24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 76
Low 62
Normal high 77
Normal low 58
Precipitation
Yesterday none
Normal Aug. 3.94 inches
YTD actual 31.94 inches
YTD normal 29.68 inches
Last year
High 79
Low 58
Precip. none
YTD precip. 28.65 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:15 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:25 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Jefferson County
Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday night, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Elk County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Extended forecast
Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Thursday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday, a chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Friday night, showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
