24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 76

Low 62

Normal high 77

Normal low 58

Precipitation

Yesterday none

Normal Aug. 3.94 inches

YTD actual 31.94 inches

YTD normal 29.68 inches

Last year

High 79

Low 58

Precip. none

YTD precip. 28.65 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:15 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:25 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Jefferson County

Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Elk County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Extended forecast

Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Thursday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday, a chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Friday night, showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

