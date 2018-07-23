24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 78
Low 67
Normal high 79
Normal low 59
Precipitation
Yesterday n/a inches
Normal July 3.95 inches
YTD actual 28.75 inches
YTD normal 265.74 inches
Last year
High 82
Low 69
Precip. 0.01 inches
YTD precip. 27.88 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight 8:39 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow 6:04 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday, showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78.
Wednesday night, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Jefferson County
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers after 11 p.m. Low around 67.
Wednesday, showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 78.
Wednesday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Elk County
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday, showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77.
Wednesday night, showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 65.
Extended forecast
Thursday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Saturday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Sunday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Monday, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
