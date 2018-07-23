24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 78

Low 67

Normal high 79

Normal low 59

Precipitation

Yesterday n/a inches

Normal July 3.95 inches

YTD actual 28.75 inches

YTD normal 265.74 inches

Last year

High 82

Low 69

Precip. 0.01 inches

YTD precip. 27.88 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight 8:39 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow 6:04 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday, showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78.

Wednesday night, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Jefferson County

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers after 11 p.m. Low around 67.

Wednesday, showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 78.

Wednesday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Elk County

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday, showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77.

Wednesday night, showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 65.

Extended forecast

Thursday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Sunday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday, showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

