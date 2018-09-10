24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 70
Low 60
Normal high 77
Normal low 58
Precipitation
Yesterday N/A
Normal Sept. 3.94 inches
YTD actual N/A
YTD normal 29.68 inches
Last year
High 80
Low 53
YTD precip. 28.91 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight 7:31 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow 6:52 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday, a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Wednesday night, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Jefferson County
Tonight, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday, a slight chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Elk County
Tonight, Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind.
WednesdayA slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday NightA slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended forecast
Thursday, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Thursday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday, scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Friday night, scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
