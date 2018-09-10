24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 70

Low 60

Normal high 77

Normal low 58

Precipitation

Yesterday N/A

Normal Sept. 3.94 inches

YTD actual N/A

YTD normal 29.68 inches

Last year

High 80

Low 53

YTD precip. 28.91 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight 7:31 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow 6:52 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday, a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Jefferson County

Tonight, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday, a slight chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Elk County

Tonight, Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

WednesdayA slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday NightA slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Extended forecast

Thursday, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday, scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Friday night, scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

