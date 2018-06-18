24-Hour readings
DuBois
High 80
Low 60
Normal high 75
Normal low 55
Precipitation
Yesterday none
Normal June 5.19 inches
YTD actual 21.19 inches
YTD normal 21.79 inches
Last year
High 85
Low 68
Precip. 0.89 inches
YTD precip. 22.72 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:51 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday, a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Wednesday night, a 30 percent chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Jefferson County
Tonight, a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday, a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Wednesday night, a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Elk County
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Wednesday, a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Wednesday night, a 20 percent chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Extended forecast
Thursday, a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Thursday night, a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Friday, a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 71.
Friday night, a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday, a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday night, a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Monday, a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
