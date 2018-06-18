24-Hour readings

DuBois

High 80

Low 60

Normal high 75

Normal low 55

Precipitation

Yesterday none

Normal June 5.19 inches

YTD actual 21.19 inches

YTD normal 21.79 inches

Last year

High 85

Low 68

Precip. 0.89 inches

YTD precip. 22.72 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:51 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday, a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Wednesday night, a 30 percent chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Jefferson County

Tonight, a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday, a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Wednesday night, a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Elk County

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday, a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Wednesday night, a 20 percent chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Extended forecast

Thursday, a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Thursday night, a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday, a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 71.

Friday night, a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday, a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday night, a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday, a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

