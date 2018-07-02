24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 89
Low 69
Normal high 79
Normal low 59
Precipitation
Yesterday n/a inches
Normal July 3.95 inches
YTD actual 24.94 inches
YTD normal 25.74 inches
Last year
High 80
Low 60
Precip. 0.03 inches
YTD precip. 25.17 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight 8:51 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow 5:48 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind.
Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Jefferson County
Tonight, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, a low around 71.
Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, a high near 87. Light wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, a low around 69.
Elk County
Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, a low around 68. Calm wind.
Wednesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, a high near 87. Calm wind.
Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, a low around 68.
Extended forecast
Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, a high near 88.
Thursday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, a low around 68.
Friday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, a high near 84.
Friday night, partly cloudy, a low around 62.
Saturday, sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday night, mostly clear, a low around 58.
Sunday, sunny, a high near 82.
