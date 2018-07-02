24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 89

Low 69

Normal high 79

Normal low 59

Precipitation

Yesterday n/a inches

Normal July 3.95 inches

YTD actual 24.94 inches

YTD normal 25.74 inches

Last year

High 80

Low 60

Precip. 0.03 inches

YTD precip. 25.17 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight 8:51 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow 5:48 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Jefferson County

Tonight, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, a low around 71.

Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, a high near 87. Light wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, a low around 69.

Elk County

Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, a low around 68. Calm wind.

Wednesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, a high near 87. Calm wind.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, a low around 68.

Extended forecast

Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, a high near 88.

Thursday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, a low around 68.

Friday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, a high near 84.

Friday night, partly cloudy, a low around 62.

Saturday, sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday night, mostly clear, a low around 58.

Sunday, sunny, a high near 82.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.