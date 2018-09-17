24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 76

Low 62

Normal high 70

Normal low 51

Precipitation

Yesterday none

Normal Sept. 3.96 inches

YTD actual 41.58 inches

YTD normal 33.64 inches

Last year

High 80

Low 58

Precip. none

YTD precip. 30.62 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight 7:19 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow 7 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Jefferson County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Elk County

Tonight, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Extended forecast

Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday, a chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Saturday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Sunday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

