24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 76
Low 62
Normal high 70
Normal low 51
Precipitation
Yesterday none
Normal Sept. 3.96 inches
YTD actual 41.58 inches
YTD normal 33.64 inches
Last year
High 80
Low 58
Precip. none
YTD precip. 30.62 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight 7:19 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow 7 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Jefferson County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Elk County
Tonight, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Extended forecast
Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Thursday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Friday, a chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Saturday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Sunday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
