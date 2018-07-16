24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 79

Low 55

Normal high 79

Normal low 59

Precipitation

Yesterday none

Normal July 3.95 inches

YTD actual 27.14 inches

YTD normal 25.74 inches

Last year

High 82

Low 60

Precip. none

YTD precip. 26.48 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight 8:45 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow 5:58 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday, sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday night, mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Jefferson County

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday, sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday night, mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Elk County

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday, sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday night, mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Extended forecast

Thursday, sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday night, mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Saturday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Sunday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.