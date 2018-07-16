24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 79
Low 55
Normal high 79
Normal low 59
Precipitation
Yesterday none
Normal July 3.95 inches
YTD actual 27.14 inches
YTD normal 25.74 inches
Last year
High 82
Low 60
Precip. none
YTD precip. 26.48 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight 8:45 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow 5:58 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Wednesday, sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday night, mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Jefferson County
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Wednesday, sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday night, mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Elk County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Wednesday, sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday night, mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Extended forecast
Thursday, sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday night, mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Saturday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Sunday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Monday, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
