24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 89

Low 68

Normal high 77

Normal low 58

Precipitation

Normal Sept. N/A

YTD actual N/A

YTD normal N/A

Last year

High 80

Low 53

Precip. none

YTD precip. 28.91 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight 7:43 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow 6:46 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Wednesday, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Jefferson County

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Wednesday, a slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of showers.

Elk County

Tuesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Wednesday, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Extended forecast

Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Friday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Saturday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

