24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 89
Low 68
Normal high 77
Normal low 58
Precipitation
Normal Sept. N/A
YTD actual N/A
YTD normal N/A
Last year
High 80
Low 53
Precip. none
YTD precip. 28.91 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight 7:43 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow 6:46 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.
Wednesday, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday night, a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Jefferson County
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.
Wednesday, a slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday night, a slight chance of showers.
Elk County
Tuesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.
Wednesday, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday night, a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Extended forecast
Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Friday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Saturday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Saturday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
