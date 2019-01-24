RIDGWAY — Residents woke to icy conditions in Elk County Wednesday morning.
Freezing rain that continued into the morning had accumulated a significant layer of ice on anything exposed and was continuing to fall at approximately 9 a.m.
As temperatures rose going into the afternoon, precipitation transitioned into rain and accumulated ice began to melt. Highs would eventually reach the mid- to upper-30s and continue to rise into the lower-40s into the evening.
While a representative of Elk County Emergency Services did not report a large influx of calls due to conditions, the Elk County Alerts Facebook page reported a number of incidents. Reports included a disabled vehicle near Montmorenci and Long Level roads, a rollover on Bucktail road and a vehicle in a ditch leading to a multiple vehicle accident on Johnsonburg Road. The page does not provide information on the cause of reported emergencies.
Additionally, emergency personnel braved the cold and wet to battle a fully involved structure fire at a residence on Rocky Lane in Brockport. Calls for response to the blaze came across at approximately 2:20 p.m.
Temperatures are predicted to drop throughout the day today, eventually reaching the teens. Friday’s high is only predicted to be in the upper-teens.
