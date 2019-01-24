Weather Alert

...ICY CONDITIONS POSSIBLE AS TEMPERATURES DECREASE THROUGH THE REST OF THE DAY... A COLD FRONT HAS PASSED THROUGH THE AREA AND THE TEMPERATURES HAVE BEGUN TO FALL. THE TEMPERATURES ARE ALREADY DOWN TO FREEZING WEST OF ROUTE 219, AND THE RAIN HAS TURNED TO LIGHT SNOW THERE. EXPECT THIS TREND OF SLOWLY FALLING TEMPERATURES TO CONTINUE TO THE EAST AS THE AIR BECOMES COLDER THROUGH THE REST OF THE DAY. AS THE TEMPERATURES DIP, THE TEMPERATURES OF THE ROADS AND SIDEWALKS WILL FOLLOW A SHORT TIME LATER. PLACES WHICH ARE CURRENTLY WET COULD START TO ICE UP AS THE DAY CONTINUES. THE FIRST PLACES WHICH WOULD FREEZE UP WOULD BE BRIDGES, AND UNTREATED ROADS AND WALKWAYS. USE CAUTION IF YOU WILL BE TRAVELING THIS AFTERNOON AS A THIN LAYER OF ICE MAY START TO FORM, AND A LIGHT DUSTING OF SNOW IS ALSO EXPECTED OVER THE ALLEGHENY MOUNTAINS. LITTLE OR NO SNOW IS EXPECTED EAST OF INTERSTATE 99.