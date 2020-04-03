WEEDVILLE — Kira Caruso, owner of Caruso’s Canine Cuts on River Road in Weedville, treats all her four-legged clients as if they are her own companions.
Although Caruso had to temporarily close when the non-essential business shutdown was ordered, she will be booking clients as soon is she is able to reopen, she says.
In the meantime, there are grooming techniques pet owners can practice in their homes, Caruso says, including brushing the dog every day for around 15 minutes to keep its fur from matting, and trimming its nails once a month.
Since a dog’s ears can become infected easily, checking them regularly is important, Caruso says.
“If they look dirty, get an ear cleaner for dogs and a cotton ball,” she said.
Caruso has three dogs of her own, two German Shepherds and a Labrador. The grooming business is connected to her Weedville home.
When she was younger, Caruso wanted to be a veterinarian. She always enjoyed grooming her own dogs, too, she said.
“I always wanted to work with animals in some way,” Caruso said.
Caruso sees grooming clients from several areas, including Penfield, Ridgway and St. Marys, and DuBois groomers sometimes send dogs to her as well, she said. She offers everything from full-grooming services like bathing to nail trimming.
Much of what Caruso does is about forming a bond with the animal and gaining their trust, she says.
“Some dogs will be afraid at first, then they adjust,” she said. “You can find what works for each dog.”
Caruso opened the grooming business about a year ago, and she is proud of it, she said.
Caruso also enjoys outdoor activities like hunting and fishing, and is currently teaching her puppy to shed hunt, she says.
For more information, visit CCC on Facebook, call 814-245-2645 or email kcaruso333@gmail.com.