ST. MARYS — A Weedville man has been jailed on felony charges after he allegedly attempted to break into a residence, resisted arrest and physically assaulted City of St. Marys Police officers.
Thomas Patrick Ackroyd, 38, of Weedville, is charged with aggravated assault, a felony in the first degree, criminal attempt-criminal trespassing by entering a structure, a third-degree felony, making terroristic threats, resisting arrest, loitering and prowling at night time and public drunkenness and similar misconduct, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Nov. 8.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to a Rightmeyer Street residence for reports of a verbal argument Nov. 7. Upon arrival, police observed a man on the front porch, reportedly hiding under a porch swing. As police approached him, he started to go behind the porch swing and stumbled, telling police he was at his fiancee’s house, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Using profanities, he then told police to “back up” and allegedly raised his right hand, attempting to swing and hit an officer.
The man, identified as Ackroyd, was reportedly noticeably under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. While he was being escorted off of the porch, he allegedly attempted to push officers off of the steps and kicked at them when he was placed in the patrol unit, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Witnesses near the residence told police they saw Ackroyd allegedly attempting to gain entry into the residence, yelling with slurred speech and running into/falling over things on the porch. Police confirmed Ackroyd did not live at the residence or have reason to be there.
At the COSMPD, Ackroyd also allegedly attempted to and did hit, kick, headbutt and lunge at officers, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Ackroyd also allegedly threatened to kill an officer.
Ackroyd’s bail is set at $25,000. His preliminary hearing will be held at Jacob’s office Dec. 1.