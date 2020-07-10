WEEDVILLE — A Weedville man is facing charges after he allegedly ran from police following a traffic stop.
Gary Lavern Hanes, 43, of Weedville, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and several traffic citations, according to court documents.
Ridgway State Police observed a red Ford driving south on State Route 255 June 26. After entering the registration number, the officer reportedly discovered it had expired in 2016. Police conducted a traffic stop in the Family Dollar parking lot, where Hanes immediately exited the vehicle and allegedly ran behind the building into the woods, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Four additional officers came to the scene and had no luck finding Hanes.
A copy of Hanes’ driver’s history was obtained, reportedly showing that his driver’s license is also suspended.
Hanes’ preliminary hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at Jacob’s office.