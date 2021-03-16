REYNOLDSVILLE — A Weedville man is facing felony charges after allegedly having inappropriate contact with three juvenile girls while enrolled as a student at Jeff Tech.
Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois filed charges against Cody Clair Fye, 23, of Weedville, including two felony charges of unlawful contact with minor –open lewdness and criminal use of a communication facility, three misdemeanor charges of three counts of corruption of minors, and five summary charges of two counts of harassment, and three counts of disorderly conduct obscene language/gesture.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police received a report of Fye, who was 22 at the time of the report, flirting and coming in contact with three juvenile girls. He allegedly did this while enrolled as an adult student at Jeff Tech school and the girls were juvenile students.
The first victim, a 14-year-old female, was interviewed by police. According to the affidavit, she said she had a crush on Fye, and he knew this. She reported he would allegedly rub her back while in class, and the two started talking on Snapchat. The conversation allegedly turned sexual. The victim said she told Fye she was 14 years old, but they continued to talk sexual, and Fye allegedly told her he could get in trouble because of her age.
The second victim, also a 14-year-old female, told police that Fye would act “creepy” toward her, according to the affidavit. She also said that during a fire drill at school, he allegedly grabbed her and she pulled away and told him to stop. The same day he allegedly tried to contact her on Snapchat, at which point she blocked him.
The third victim, a 15-year-old female, said Fye made inappropriate remarks to her while at school, according to the affidavit. Fye also attempted to add the third victim on Snapchat, but she declined the request.
Two witnesses were also interviewed by police who confirmed seeing Fye spend time with the girls at school, and one recalled hearing Fye talk to one about communicating on Snapchat, according to the affidavit.
Fye was later interviewed by police, where he allegedly admitted to engaging in sexual conversation with the first victim. He confirmed the two were talking about potentially having sex, according to the affidavit. When asked what happened when the victim told him her age, he reportedly said he was just trying to get kicked out of school. He confirmed that he told her to keep their conversation a secret, and also admitted he knew what he did was illegal, the affidavit stated.
Fye also admitted he talked to the second victim on Snapchat but claimed it was non-sexual, and said he never talked to the third victim at all, in person or online, according to the affidavit.
Fye has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 30 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.