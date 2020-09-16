WEEDVILLE — A Weedville man has been charged with a felony after he allegedly created Facebook pages and failed to register that information with Megan’s Law.
Chester Alan Keech Jr., 41, of Weedville, is charged with failing to provide accurate registration information, a felony in the first degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Sept. 11. He is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
State Police in Ridgway were contacted by the Pennsylvania Megan’s Law Unit in Harrisburg Sept. 10 in reference to a tip they received concerning a man who was on Megan’s Law and possibly in violation. Keech allegedly had a Facebook account and did not have it registered with Megan’s Law as required, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police attempted to contact Keech Sept. 10 and were unsuccessful.
Police contacted the tipster Sept. 11, who reportedly said that Keech had sent her a Facebook friend request on Aug. 14, which she denied but sent him a response, telling him she was aware he is a Megan’s Law offender and did not want anything to do with him, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police contacted Keech via cell phone Sept. 11, who said he was in Ridgway Borough but did not provide a specific location. When asked if he had a Facebook account, Keech said he did, but couldn’t remember the password, police said. Keech reportedly told police he had two Facebook pages, and admitted to not registering that information with Megan’s Law, according to the affidavit.
Keech waived his preliminary hearing Sept. 15 and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 5.