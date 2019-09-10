WEEDVILLE — A Weedville man has been charged with making terroristic threats, assault and harassment following an incident that occurred in November of last year.
According to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Aug. 30, Steven M. Petrini, 62, of Weedville, is charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and careless and reckless driving.
Ridgway State Police officers were dispatched to a report of an assault on Cleveland Street in Weedville Nov. 26, 2018. Petrini had allegedly argued with Joseph Uberti over a road that had been “in question” for more than a year, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Both men reportedly got into their vhiecles and Petrini allegedly followed Uberti to his house at 130 Cleveland Street, striking his vehicle on the driver’s side. Uberti allegedly pulled forward, with Petrini following, striking his vehicle a second time.
According to Uberti’s statement to police, Petrini then allegedly got out of the vehicle, shouting profanities at him. Uberti told police he had pulled into his driveway and stopped to get the mail when Petrini came back and confronted him again, allegedly taking “a few swings” at him, hitting him in the head and neck area.
Petrini then allegedly pulled a semi-automatic pistol from a hip holster, pointed it at Uberti and threatened to shoot him.
Petrini’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for noon Oct. 8 at Jacob’s office.