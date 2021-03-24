DuBOIS — A 26-year-old Weedville man, charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a felony, and a third offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on March 19 before specially presiding Senior Judge Richard Ireland at the DuBois Magistrate office.
The charges, along with numerous summary traffic violations, were filed against Devon John McClintick, Apple Street, on March 15 by state police in DuBois.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, at 12:53 a.m. on March 14, a state trooper was on routine patrol and traveling north on Route 255 approaching its intersection with Route 153 in Penfield, Huston Township, behind a black Ford F-150 that was displaying one illuminated tail light.
The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Ford pickup truck, which appeared like it was going to stop and turned right into the Nittany Minit Mart parking lot, the affidavit said. However, the Ford did not stop and began traveling at a high rate of speed across the parking lot.
The affidavit stated that the Ford then exited the parking lot and turned right onto Route 153 and the trooper pursued it. The pursuit continued at a high rate of speed on Route 153 for approximately one mile. The Ford then reportedly came to a screeching stop and made a quick left turn onto Moose Grade Road and the pursuit continued for another mile before the Ford missed a sharp left curve in the road and slid off into an adjacent parking lot.
The driver, later identified as McClintick, exited the vehicle and surrendered, the affidavit said. The trooper then took him into custody. While speaking with him, the trooper reportedly could smell a strong odor of alcohol and noticed that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. There were allegedly two cases of beer on the passenger side floor inside the pickup truck; one of the cases was half empty.
When asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests, McClintick reportedly refused and advised that he would save the trooper the time because he knew he was drunk, the affidavit said.
While on the scene, the trooper learned that the registration on the Ford was expired as of Feb. 2, the inspection sticker displayed on the Ford was expired as of September 2019, the Ford does not have valid insurance and also learned that McClintick had a suspended driver’s license, DUI-related, and also had a warrant issued for his arrest out of Clearfield County, according to the affidavit.
McClintick was then taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for a chemical blood test, which he consented to, the affidavit said. Lab results are pending.
Monetary bail was set at $10,000.