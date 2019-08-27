WEEDVILLE — A Weedville man faces access device fraud and identity theft charges after he allegedly initiated transactions valued at $360 with a stolen debit card.
Dylan Joseph Carnahan, 25, of Weedville, is charged with two first-degree misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, access device fraud and two counts of identity theft.
On July 16, a woman reported Carnahan used her debit card without her authorization July 8, according to Ridgway State Police.
The woman reportedly said Carnahan asked if he could stay with her, due to fighting with the person he lived with at the time. After allegedly taking her debit card, he went to First Commonwealth Bank in Weedville, withdrawing $160 for the first transaction, then $200 for the second, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police obtained a search warrant through Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob for surveillance cameras at FCB in Weedville for July 8, where they reportedly saw Carnahan on two different occasions making transactions on the woman’s account.
Carnahan’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8 at Jacob’s office.