WEEDVILLE — A Weedville man is confined in the Elk County Jail after he allegedly assaulted and tried to strangle his ex-girlfriend.
Ty Walker Hahn, 24, of Weedville, is charged with a second-degree felony count of strangulation, making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
According to Ridgway State Police, the victim — Hahn’s ex-girlfriend and current roommate — was interviewed at her workplace June 4, where she said he assaulted her at their Jay Township residence. She reportedly told police the assaults took place June 2, 3 and 4, and Hahn allegedly strangled her to the point she could not breathe, pushed her down and hit her left arm, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim said Hahn allegedly strangled her to the point of almost losing consciousness June 3, and the same thing occurred June 4. Hahn also allegedly struck her in the head, punched her in the back and slapped her across her left eye, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Hahn also threatened to strangle her when the victim returned home from work, she told police. The altercation started because Hahn believed the victim to be the reason he was fired from his job, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police observed bruise marks around the victim’s neck, face, back and arm, consistent with her story.
Officers took Hahn into custody June 4, when he reportedly told police the victim was “coming at him,” so he pushed her and the palm of his hand did make contact with her eye. She reportedly accused Hahn of being with another woman before the argument started.
Hahn is confined in the Elk County Jail and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 1.