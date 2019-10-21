WEEDVILLE — An Elk County mother who stepped up to become den leader for a Weedville Cub Scout troop to bond with her son is encouraging other parents to become involved, too.
Cara Shrubb recently became the den leader for Cub Scout Troop 180, of Weedville, part of the Boy Scouts of America Bucktail Council of DuBois.
This is Shrubb’s son, Trenton’s, first year in the Scouts, she said, which is somewhat of a tradition.
“He joined because his grandfather and uncle are both a part of the local Scouts,” she said.
Shrubb’s father-in-law, Simon Shutters, is cub master. He has been involved with the Scouts for many years, Shrubb said.
“I decided to step in and start helping,” she said. “He (Simon) can’t get around as easily as he used to, so to go out and hike or look for leaves would be very difficult for him.”
Shrubb said this is a great opportunity for her to bond with her first-grade son, too.
“I figured it would be a way for us to do something he has an interest in, together,” she said.
Becoming a Boy Scout holds several benefits for youths, Shrubb said.
“They learn many different traits, like how to listen and follow directions, and interact with kids their own age,” she said. “They get away from tablets, TVs and phones. They get out and get to be kids.”
Since every patch is earned, not given, hard work is something the boys learn early on, Shrubb said.
“They learn integrity, honesty, the importance of being kind and helping others and being true to themselves,” she said. “This shapes them to grow up to be well-rounded individuals — not just as children, but as adults.”
Shrubb says she is in need of more parent volunteers. First graders from Elk County and other areas, as well as parents, are invited to attend the troop’s meetings every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Weedville Wesleyan Church, to learn more about the Scouts and what they do.
For more information or to get involved, contact cara.shrubb@hotmail.com.