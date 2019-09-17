ST. MARYS — A personal care aide has been charged with forgery and theft after she allegedly forged a check and stole cash from a woman after whom she looked on weekends.
Patricia Lorraine Hicks, 55, of Weedville, is charged with a second-degree felony of forgery and theft by unlawful taking, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Sept. 5.
Ridgway State Police responded to 121 Poplar Road in Jay Township following a report of a $200 check being stolen from the victim Aug. 29. The victim told police when she was attempting to make a payment the morning of Aug. 29, she noticed her checking account balance was low.
After further reviewing her bank account information, the victim discovered a check, made out to Hicks, was reportedly cashed for $200, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Hicks was the victim’s personal care aide on weekends.
The victim told police she noticed a check was missing from her checkbook, and her signature had allegedly been forged, judging from the duplicate check. She also said $50 in cash was missing from her purse.
Hicks’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15 at Jacob’s office.