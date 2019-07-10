WEEDVILLE — Weedville Wesleyan Church on the Bennetts Valley Highway recently hosted its “Family Fun Day” event, drawing around 700 people for activities, resources and food throughout the day.
Pastor Matt Hooper said this was the event’s second year, and the first time for hosting it on Fourth of July weekend.
While families are busy going on vacation, camping or just enjoying summer activities, this event is something enjoyable to do “in the valley,” Hooper said, and a reminder that the church is there to serve the community.
Stations were set up all around the church, involving organizations like community groups, a Walk to End Alzheimer’s team, U.S. Army recruiters, “Touch a Truck” with the Jay Township Volunteer Fire Company and LifeSpan Family Services.
There were two “ninja warrior” courses, one for “I can walk through kindergarten” age and the other for students in grades one through five. There was also an inflatable slide and petting zoo for children.
The Allan Scott Band, A Day Awaits and DJ Shawn provided entertainment. A fireworks display was the finale for the night.
“We basically try and frame every event we do as a service to the community, rather than an invitation to our church,” Hooper said.
WWC also hosts a “Beef Feast” in February, an event geared toward men, and craft night get togethers and a Mother’s Day banquet for women throughout the year. Its Easter egg hunt in April has drawn 800 people in previous years, and the church hosts a “Trunk or Treat” in October.
Food was served in WWC’s gymnasium, Hooper said. Funds from Saturday’s sales go to support the church’s mission team currently helping an orphanage in Africa.
“This is just another event where WWC is trying to be the heart of the community, and provide people with things to do,” Hooper said.
Next year’s summer event will be a different “Light up the Night” concert, activities and fireworks series, Hooper said.
For more information, visit WWC on Facebook.