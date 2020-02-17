BENEZETTE — A Weedville woman faces charges of having punched her ex-boyfriend and former boss in the face.
Following the incident, police reportedly found her lying in a mud puddle near Medix Hotel.
Vanessa Katherine Hays (Catchot), 30, of Weedville, is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Feb. 10. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Ridgway-based State Police were dispatched to a report of an active assault between Hays and two Medix Hotel employees on Quehanna Highway Feb. 9. Hays was observed lying in a mud puddle on the side of Pennsylvania Route 255, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Hays reportedly told police she had engaged in a fight with her ex-boyfriend and former boss, who each said Hays punched them in the face, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Hays’ ex-boyfriend claimed to also be scratched on the neck, and her former boss punched in the chest.
Hays reportedly told police she didn’t remember the incident, and was “blacked out” and very angry. She also allegedly made suicidal remarks and threats to police, and was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for treatment, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Hays’ preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. March 17 at Jacob’s office.