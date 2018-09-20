DuBOIS — Divorce Care, a 13 week support group program, is set to begin Sept. 27 and continue Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. at the Tri County Church of God on Old Route 255.
The program is intended to help people develop positive strategies to cope with anger, loss, depression, loneliness, new relationships, financial survival, child care, single sexuality, forgiveness, and reconciliation, one of the organizers said.
“This program is for anyone having relationship problems,” said Lisa Summerson leader of Divorce Care and member of TCC.
According to Summerson, people don’t have to be married or divorced to benefit from the support group.
Terry Smith of Falls Creek and Karen Spencer of Reynoldsville both have successfully completed the Divorce Care program and will join Summerson to help lead the upcoming program.
“We get together on Thursdays and everyone brings food. Terry brings fritters and apple cider. We eat, watch a DVD then discuss the topic of the week. It is like family,” said Summerson.
For more information go to www.divorcecare.org or call TCC at 814-371-0727.
