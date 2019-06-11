PUNXSUTAWNEY — Weekend at the Black Lagoon, an event first staged in 2017, is inspired, according to organizer Kevin Byars, by the “van jams” rock festivals of the 1970s.
Byars said the event grew out of stories told him by his uncle, Jeff Kuntz. He said he wanted to something similar and uses Kuntz’s farm to hold the event.
“My uncle told me all about the van jams in the 1970s. He said there were always bands, games and contests. He lives on a 35-acre farm. I wanted to try to do something similar for today. Weekend at the Black Lagoon is my current attempt at a van jam,” Byars said.
He the event got its name from an actual lagoon dug on the property for rafts and swimming. He said Kuntz also has a pond for fishing.
“I thought it would be funny to call it Weekend at the Black Lagoon,” Byars said.
He said the event will feature 14 bands that play a variety of different genres of music including rock, folk, hip hop, punk rock and rockabilly. The headliners at the event will be Daddy Long Legs Saturday night and the Bobby Lees Friday night. Byars said both bands are from New York.
This year, the event will feature a 365 foot slip and slide into the pond, a fishing area, vintage clothing and local food vendors. Byars said a skate board half pipe is being built for the event.
The Weekend at the Black Lagoon is set for Friday and Saturday Aug. 9-10. Admission is $15 per person per day. For more information contact Kevin Byars on Facebook or at kjbyars93@gmail.com.