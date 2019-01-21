Winter Storm Harper came and went across the region, leaving far less of a mess than predictions warned it had the potential for.
Across the region, snowfall accumulations fell on the low end of what was forecast, accumulating less than a foot.
According to reports from the National Weather Service in State College, the region now faces dangerously cold conditions setting in for the early part of the week. Temperatures were expected to drop 20 to 40 degrees by Monday across the state, with highs expected to be in the single digits and wind chills in the -15 to -25 degree range.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DuBois City crews were out plowing roads, beginning Saturday afternoon and throughout Sunday, according to city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
Even though snow totals were not quite as much as predicted, roads were still very icy and snow-covered, Suplizio said.
“We did have the road crew out since 4:30 p.m. Saturday and have been out ever since,” said Suplizio. “We have been well prepared. The roads aren’t bare, it’s going to take some time. We will try to get to the alleys as soon as possible. The main roads and the side roads are done before we get the alleys.”
Officials from the City of DuBois implemented an emergency plan Friday to prepare for the weekend’s snowstorm and were ready to set up an emergency operations center at the city building at 16 W. Scribner Ave., if necessary. However, the city did not have to do so, Suplizio said.
No major accidents were reported in the city.
In Sandy Township, public works Director Matt Cook and fire Chief Bill Beers said there were no issues or fire calls Saturday night into early Sunday afternoon as a result of the snow storm.
The road crew started working at 3 p.m. Saturday and continued into the evening hours, Cook said. They were back out again at 5 a.m. Sunday.
“We have been around the township at least once,” said Cook at about noon on Sunday. “I don’t think we got the snow total they were expecting, but it’s bad enough. We got a wintry mix and it has turned to ice.”
“I think the big thing was that everybody heeded the warnings that the National Weather Service put out,” said Beers.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored speed limits on a number or roadways in the north central region.
As of Sunday morning, the PennDOT had restored speeds on U.S. Route 322/22 in Mifflin and Juniata counties, U.S. Route 219 in Clearfield, Elk, and McKean counties, and U.S. Route 220 in Clinton County.
Speed reductions of 45 mph remained in place on I-80 in Clearfield, Centre, and Clinton counties, and on I-99 in Centre County. PennDOT will lift those speed restrictions as soon as weather allows them to safely do so.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Jefferson County Director of Emergency Services Tracy Zents said in order to prepare for the weekend’s winter storm warnings, officials participated in several conference calls with Pittsburgh’s National Weather Service and the western region office of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
According to the responses from the Jefferson County EMS’ Facebook page, residents in Punxsutawney received five to six inches of snow overnight, five to six inches in Sigel, around eight in Brockway, four to five in Reynoldsville and six inches in Sykesville, Zents said.
“While snow is also a problem, the sleet and freezing rain is something that always causes us concerns due to the potential for power outages,” he said. “Another part of our preparatory plans is the information sharing with our municipalities, emergency service providers, our emergency operations staff volunteers and outreach to our local state agencies such as the Pennsylvania State Police, PennDOT, American Red Cross and the National Guard, to touch base and identify any critical issues ahead of time.”
The Jefferson County 911 center staff was increased from Saturday afternoon through Sunday for the potential calls, Zents said, but calls were minimal.
“People seemed to take the warnings and updates seriously and stayed off the roadways,” he said. “Having the state ban commercial vehicles and buses along the interstates was a huge benefit, as it cut down on the amount of accidents that we would otherwise have to have our first responders out in.”
ELK COUNTY
Snowfall totals in Elk County were also on the low side of forecast estimates, as well.
In Johnsonburg, the only county municipality for which National Weather Service observations were available Sunday afternoon, eight inches of accumulation was reported at 10 a.m., when snowfall had largely ceased. Ridgway also received approximately a half foot during the storm.
Heavily traveled roads in the county remained largely cleared, as plows kept up with snowfall as it occurred. By Saturday evening, many secondary streets were being cleared as well.
The Elk County Alerts Facebook page, which broadcasts emergency call, remained largely quiet throughout the storm.
