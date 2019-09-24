ST. MARYS — Weinkauf Electric Guitars at 437 Walnut St. is celebrating 10 years of musical success, customer service and friendship in the St. Marys community.
Owner Aaron Weinkauf can remember taking guitars apart and putting them back together as a teenager. He started playing guitar in 1988, performing occasionally at area gigs.
Weinkauf and his girlfriend, Patty Schaut, run the guitar shop out of their residence, he said. They also expanded and added a front room. WEG opened in August of 2009.
Weinkauf has been in retail for a long time, he said, selling items such as bicycles and chainsaws previously.
“I wanted to sell something I liked,” he said.
The shop started out only being open evenings and Saturdays, and is now open full time, Weinkauf said.
Although the shop is small, it’s well organized. WEG offers everything from guitars, amplifiers and banjos to microphones, effects pedals and strings, Weinkauf said.
The business has grown a lot, he adds, in terms of the highly-professional brands it carries, such as ESP, Washburn and Jackson guitars, at affordable prices.
“I wouldn’t charge people a price I wouldn’t pay myself,” he said.
The shop previously offered guitar lessons, Weinkauf said, but now just focuses on sales. He also does guitar repairs a lot of the time.
It’s easy for people in search of the right guitar to jump online and look, he added, but coming into a store allows them to get that personal advice and connection.
“People learn to trust you,” he said. “It’s great to sell things, but it’s great to build relationships with your customers.”
The shop draws from other areas, in terms of its customer base, Weinkauf said, but St. Marys has a large guitar-playing crowd.
Weinkauf and Schaut prefer the small-business style, they said. WEC still writes all of its receipts by hand.
“We like to keep it a lot more personal,” Weinkauf said. “We learn people’s names. It’s about them just as much as it is us.”
It helps having two points of view when it comes to running the shop, Weinkauf said. Shaut, who plays the bass guitar, is able to offer advice on prices and products.
Schaut said she and Weinkauf have been playing guitar since they were little. It’s nice to see parents bring children in who are interested in music, she said.
Schaut and Weinkauf urge people to “shop local,” and never take customers for granted. They extend a “thank you” to the community for the past 10 years.
For more information, visit WEG on Facebook or call 814-834-3162.