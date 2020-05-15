RIDGWAY — Elk County Council on the Arts’ new Public Art Program Manager Jessica Weinzierl not only has a passion for providing opportunities for artists in the community, but for creating masterpieces herself.
Weinzierl, who stepped into the position last month, said her primary goal is to continue to provide opportunities that advance cultural enrichment in the community and public participation in the arts.
“In the midst of this coronavirus and afterward, access to the arts will be crucial,” she said. “Art provides an outlet for individuals and a platform to help process through our emotions. Artwork can be inspiring, uplifting and remind us of the great things we are all capable of – this holds true to both the artwork created by artists across the globe, as well as the pieces we are guided to make with our own hands.”
In her spare time, Weinzierl is a creator herself, dabbling in amateur crafting and woodworking.
“Thanks to so many individuals sharing plans and resources, I created some decorative pieces and furniture for my home,” she said. “There’s great satisfaction in starting with raw materials, figuring out how the pieces fit together and ending with a whole new piece.”
The council’s mission includes working with local artists to develop creative ways to bring arts into the community in the midst of social isolation, Weinzierl notes, as well as in the future.
One facet of Weinzierl’s position includes working with Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts Program, which awards grant funding to individuals and organizations involved in art programming.
“My background in working in grant programs will be an asset in helping local organizations author strong applications for funding,” she said.
Weinzierl also describes herself as community oriented and someone who enjoys working with others.
“I have a strong drive and desire to learn new things, and am excited by the opportunity to learn more on how to support our arts community,” she said.