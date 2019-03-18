PUNXSUTAWNEY — In 2017, a group of “community-minded” people gathered to create a group to make Indiana University of Punxsutawney students to feel welcomed and supported in a small town.
The “IUP Welcome Wagon” group is an all-volunteer effort created by “people who love Punxsutawney,” said Mary Jude Troupe.
An “Open Mic Night and Spring Party” will be held by the WWG on March 30, where students can sing, dance, read poems, tell jokes and play party games. At each event, homemade meals, “snacks and goodies” are given to the students.
“We are all equal volunteers who work together to make students’ time in Punxsutawney better,” Troupe said, “and feel welcomed into our community. Most of us are just moms that want to help the kids, like we would want our own supported.”
“We want to share what the town has to offer, especially with the IUP students,” Troupe says of their mission statement. “We would like to serve as a welcoming committee and support group for the students.
“We appreciate that they have chosen our town to continue their education and welcome each one to their new home.”
“I started the group after hearing from an IUP student who vocalized in the local paper that the students were not 100 percent comfortable adapting to the community on their own,” Troupe says.
The group offers several activities, including a “meet and greet” each year that allows students to learn about and meet area businesses and organizations, Troupe says.
The group held a welcoming event at IUP Punxsutawney in October of its first year, where 22 vendors, as well as students and organizations, got the chance to mingle with one another.
This year, the group held a Valentine’s Day dance, featuring music, dancing and a photo booth. It also hosts a summer block party.
If anyone would like to donate to the WWG’s efforts or join the team, he or she may call Troupe at 814-952-0807.
“We could use more help — everything we do is out of our own time and pockets,” she says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.