DuBOIS — DuBois Continuum of Care residents have been experiencing and learning something new from health professionals throughout the summer.
A Premier Therapy casual forum was held July 18 at the DuBois Village, where professionals discussed the outpatient services available to residents, including physical, speech and occupational therapy.
A Tai Chi demonstration was also held by Physical Therapist Robyn Keith, who is also part of the DCCCI rehabilitation team.
Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese tradition that has become a popular and graceful way to exercise. It can be a gentle way to decrease stress and increase balance and flexibility.
Keith will host a Tai Chi program again in the DuBois Nursing Home’s multipurpose room, as part of the Wellness Wednesdays series — educational seminars taught by staff members and health professionals that are free and open to the public — on Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m.
Wellness Wednesdays are held on a monthly basis, discussing the importance of topics like staying healthy in the heat, nutrition and relaxation.
“We feel its very important for our residents and our community to be educated on wellness topics,” said DNH Business Development Specialist Melissa Huffman. “Usually it’s someone from our campus who speaks, and it’s open to the public. We’re here to serve our community as a whole.”
The DuBois Village and DuBois Nursing Home are encompassed within the DuBois Continuum of Care Community, which hosts events and fundraisers to benefit both the residents and the public, keeping them interacting with one another. The Community-Wide Yard Sale and Father’s Day Car Show fundraisers have also been held this summer.
Keith is able to utalize Tai Chi in a way that helps residents learn balance, posture and breathing awareness, Huffman said. They practice slow and purposeful movements, round motions and gradual weight shifting.
“Teaching the strategies of Tai Chi help identify areas of possible impairment, along with strategies and sensory components to improve each patients individual needs,” Huffman said. “We invite all to attend to learn more about how Tai Chi can strengthen both body and mind.”
For more information, call 814-375-9100 or visit www.duboisccci.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.