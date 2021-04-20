ST. MARYS — With the arrival of warmer weather comes homeowners getting a jump start on spring maintenance. West Creek Nursery, a family-based business in St. Marys, planted its seed in the community nearly 50 years ago.
WCN, started by St. Marys natives Tom and Donna Grotzinger in 1975, offers landscaping, hardscaping, trimming and maintenance services in Elk and Cameron counties.
It started with part-time landscaping jobs, with everything being done by hand, said Tom, noting he was the only landscaper in the area at the time. The nursery eventually expanded to offer a garden center in front of the family home on West Creek Road.
Their son, Dave Grotzinger, said he remembers working there since he was old enough to help. He attended Penn State University for contracting and landscaping, always interested in doing outdoor work.
Currently, Donna takes care of the garden center, offering products like shrubs and trees, and bookwork, while Dave has taken over the landscaping aspect of the business.
What makes the family-owned business special, said Dave, is making things personal. WCN customizes designs for homeowners, giving them advice on how to plant and educating the customer on things like what bugs to worry about and fertilizer to use. The Grotzingers also offer installation of landscapes and hardscapes like patios, as well as spring maintenance.
During the months of July, August and September, Dave is doing a lot of shrub trimming, he said.
Over the years, WCN has acquired its regulars, said Donna. Almost 50 percent of WCN’s business is repeat customers. The family is grateful for all of the locals who have supported them over the years.
“Our community has kept us in business for so many years,” Donna said.
The nursery saw its busiest landscaping year during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family said, with people doing more work to their homes during that time.
The customer can give their input every step of the way, Dave said, whether he goes to the home himself or they come to the nursery. The business is “very customer friendly.”
As time goes on, people have been more inclined to take care of landscaping themselves, but hire a professional to do it, the Grotzingers said. WCN offers “everything hearty” for the area from smaller growers.
The family also used to host seminars for customers, showing them how to take care of shrubs.
The landscaping business takes a “certain kind of person,” said Dave, as it is hard work. He enjoys starting with a blank slate and seeing the end result of the hard work, and Donna enjoys working with plants.
WCN is a full-fledged family business, they said, with each person playing a part. Dave’s daughters, Tessa and Brianna Grotziner, have worked there in the summer time.
Part of the goal, Dave said, is to play a role in the community. Every year, WCN helps with local Shade Tree Commission, Eagle Scout and park projects.
This year, Grotzinger and Toby Herzing with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) are teaching college park workers how to take care of trees around the local parks through the STC, he noted. Grotzinger also participates in the annual Arbor Day planning with St. Marys students, and created a memorial for veterans at St. Marys Area High School.
WCN has also worked with Little League softball on helping maintain the fields, Dave said.