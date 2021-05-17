PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council was again approached by residents of the West Mahoning Street neighborhood to share their opinions and some history ahead of the public hearing later this month on the possible rezoning of several lots.
The council encouraged all who didn’t have the time to fully share their opinions to come share them at the public hearing scheduled for May 19 at 6 p.m. at the community center.
Bill Smathers is a repeat speaker on the issue, and once again brought new information to some of the council members. Smathers brought with him a poster board showing a map of the neighborhood, and some history on Milo Ritten, the Pittsburgh developer who owns the land.
He told council that on May 19, 1999 a Pittsburgh developer, later acknowledged as Ritten, bought four residential lots on the 500 block of West Mahoning Street. Smathers said this is where he intended to put the Advanced Auto Parts store.
“These are the same lots we’re discussing today, the same developer, however the zoning board denied his request at that time to put the Advanced Auto Parts in. So the land owner went across the street to the Rubens Garage Ford Cadillac dealership and he bought that lot because that zoning board prohibited the commercial bundling on a residential lot, the Advanced Auto was built where it should’ve been built,” Smathers said.
He said the zoning process worked as the business was put on an already commercial lot, and the town still saw the revenue. Smathers pointed out the same individual is once again attempting to build a commercial building on those same lots.
Smathers said the current zoning of the site allows many different uses for the lots such as apartments, clinics, professional buildings, home based businesses, or any minimal activity type of business.
“What is interesting to me is that since this whole process has started, several residents have informed me that they have tried to purchase those lots for one of those uses… the owner would not sell them. In other words, for the past 22 years the owner was not interested in selling property, this property, for its intended purpose,” Smathers said.
He ran out of time to finish all he wanted to say, but said he would be at the May 19 public hearing to speak his full thoughts. Councilman Larry Chenoga thanked him, saying he learned something new every time he speaks to the council.
Several other residents also approached the council to share their thoughts. Deborah Fleckenstein, a West Mahoning Street resident, said she will be unable to make the public hearing, so came to speak during the meeting.
Fleckenstein got emotional while reading her speech to the council, having to pause several times during the reading. She shared that she and her husband had bought their home in 1974 and raised their family there. She highlighted how great the neighborhood is and how friendly all the residents are to one another.
She also focused on the historic value of the homes in the neighborhood, and said that many homeowners can share the details that make each historic home unique.
“The biggest concern to myself, my husband, and our neighbors is that if you vote to zone this residential property to commercial, it will threaten the historic core of our town, which is Main Street or West Mahoning Street, and lose the small town charm and sense of place which so many people cherish,” Fleckenstein said.
S. Thomas Curry also addressed the council as someone who does not live in the neighborhood, but who said he felt a need to speak out against the possible rezoning, and do his part as a citizen.
He served on the planning and zoning commission in the past when it updated the master plan from the 1960s. He said the overall plan was well thought out with professional guidance. He said at the time they were introduced to new terms such as “traditional neighborhood development” rather than just residential.
“And I prefer that break that’s right there that divides up the expansion of the commercial area into what is the neighborhood stay separate,” Curry said.