COOKSBURG — The Western Pennsylvania Cares for Kids Child Advocacy Center and the Brookville YMCA will hold the 11th Annual Duathlon 5K and Community Walk July 20 at Cook Forest State Park.
The race will feature two different timed events plus the community walk. Raffles will also be held during the event with a variety of tickets to sporting events and theme parks as well as gift cards as prizes. Cash prizes will be awarded race winners. An awards ceremony and free lunch will follow the race.
Pre-registration forms and waivers can be found at the Brookville YMCA or at www.carescac.org. The first 50 racers to pre-register online will be entered in a $100 gift card drawing at the race. Participants can pre-register online at www.raceentry.com.
All proceeds will go to the Western Pennsylvania Cares for Kids Child Advocacy Center and will help provide services to abused children and their families in Jefferson, Clarion and Forest Counties. For more information visit www.carescac.org or call 814-849-1904.