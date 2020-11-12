DuBOIS — Robin Elliott, president of All Your Benefits LLC located in Wexford, has become a familiar face and an exceptionally generous donor and friend to the DuBois Area School District, according to Superintendent Wendy Benton.
Elliott, who also owns a home in Treasure Lake, first reached out to Benton in July 2019 in support of the district’s summer food program with a profound interest in ensuring that the children in the community continued to receive adequate nutrition on the weekends, said Benton.
At that time, Elliott donated $1,000 in nutritious, high-protein food items to place on share tables for families to access additional food items for the weekends.
That was just the beginning, Benton said.
“From there Ms. Elliott continued to engage with meeting the needs of our school community,” said Benton. “When she (Elliott) learned about our high school Rotary Interact Club and their initiative to donate purses full of basic hygiene supplies to women in shelters, Ms. Elliott organized a purse drive in Wexford and returned several garbage bags full of beautiful purses.”
Next, Elliott learned about the district’s “shoe-share” program for students who do not have sneakers for physical education class.
“She bought 11 pair of sneakers for our students,” said Benton. “As soon as the cold temperatures hit this fall, she delivered 10 sets of hats, gloves and scarves. She has an incredibly kind heart and a passion for children in our community.”
Most recently, at the start of the school year, Elliott reached out to the district once again with another $1,000 donation to purchase 150 Nature Quest games for the students in grades K-12.
“The idea of the Nature Quest games originated as we are encouraging outdoor instruction and we are strongly discouraging students from ‘sharing’ materials in accordance with our Health and Safety Plan to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Benton. “The Nature Quest game is actually a scavenger hunt printed on a washable cloth bandanna. This experience promotes outdoor instruction, engages students and build awareness with nature, teaches students to make observations, supports our science curriculum, and the students love it.”
Elliott said last year when she donated the the food items for the share table she initially wanted to do that again this year as well.
“But we couldn’t because of COVID,” said Elliott. “And I am really concerned about kids, not necessarily just DuBois kids, but all kids now that many of them are not in school. I had already budgeted in my brain how much I was going to spend and it really bothered me all summer. I kept waiting for COVID to go away and it didn’t, I sent her (Benton) an email that said I don’t know what I can do, but I felt compelled to do something.”
Elliott said she didn’t know the status of DuBois students and whether they were back in school, but she and Benton brainstormed and Benton came up with the idea of the Nature Quest games.
“I contacted the vendor. They were shocked. They were like, really? How many do you want? I need 500 of them?,” said Elliott. “It was a win. If I can use DuBois Area School District to get to the end user, which is the kids, that works for me.”
Elliott said that it’s not only a win for the students, but it is also a huge win for her.
“I know it’s satisfying my passion to take care of kids because I think kids are often the victims of most everything in life,” said Elliott.
Elliott said she hopes her acts of kindness will help to inspire others to give back as well.
“I try to encourage people,” said Elliott. “I think what happens in our daily lives, we think we want to do good and it just gets pushed to the back of the table because we’re caught up in fixing dinner and getting to work, where’s the kids, who’s walking the dog, for example.”
Elliott said she also hopes people realize they don’t have to write out a check for a lot of money to help children.
“You can drop off the hats, 10 of them, just that makes a big difference in somebody’s life. If you touch one person, you could change their life,” Elliott said. “When you look back on your life, think of certain phrases that stuck in your head and had a positive impact in your life. That one statement, that one moment, that one gift, that’s all it takes is one sometimes.”
“The support and love for the children in our school community extends well beyond the district boundary lines,” said Benton. “Thank you, Robin Elliott!”