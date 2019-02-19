DuBois Central Catholic Middle School students are partnering with Gasbarre Products Inc. in a video contest to promote manufacturing in the North Central Region of Pennsylvania and need the community’s help.
Under the guidance of DCC teacher Angela Edwards, the students — Tess Stewart, a sixth-grader, and Addison Yanek and Cece Blasdell, both seventh-graders — have accepted the challenge to produce a video profile of Gasbarre Products of DuBois that will answer the question, “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?”
Meeting after school hours has allowed the team to experience the goal of shared responsibility needed in a successful operation such as Gasbarre Products.
“It was really cool to learn what manufacturing is because I feel we all worked really well together and have cool ideas when working together,” said Stewart.
Edwards and the team visited Gasbarre Products for a tour and to interview CEO Alex Gasbarre and fellow employees Joe Hall, Ethan Evans and Leslie Kline, who spoke about their particular roles in the manufacturing process.
“I didn’t know that a big press could make something super-duper small,” said Blasdell after visiting the work site.
“I feel when everybody hears the word, ‘manufacturing,’ they think of huge machines … but there’s so much more to it,” Stewart said.
“Getting to use a GoPro, learning how it works and getting to face obstacles and overcome them is something I learned,” said Yanek when talking about working on the video.
“I learned to improvise better since almost everything went wrong at first,” said Blasdell, “But we used our brains and still are making an amazing video.”
Stewart, Blasdell, and Yanek, who said they all enjoyed working with the GoPro and video editing software, like the message: “Who you can be, what you can make, and where you can go.”
The team has just completed their uutreach plan for marketing.
The three girls will be helping with voting during homeroom periods as well as encouraging members of Central families and friends to join in the Viewers Choice Awards effort, said Edwards.
Edwards hopes the local community will support the online voting on March 4, 5, and 6.
Those interested can visit www.whatssocool.org; then select contests and north-central-pa to view the DuBois Central Catholic video and cast a vote for the three local middle school girls in their effort to promote Gasbarre Products Inc. and the manufacturing industry.
Team members and their families are looking forward to attending the Business Expo Networking & Awards Ceremony at Ridgway Area High School on March 12.
“No matter the contest outcome, what a wonderful opportunity for girls to become immersed in the idea that manufacturing is a career option for them, too,” a school official said.
DCC Middle School is one of 17 schools participating from this region in the contest, which is sponsored by the Manufacturers Resource Center in Allentown.
