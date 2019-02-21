BROCKWAY — Pottery fans will have the chance to get their hands covered in clay on Saturday, while sipping on some Elk County wines.
A “Wine and Wheel” event will be held at Brockway Center for Arts and Technology on Saturday from 6-8 p.m., offering a unique way for participants to walk away with a new skill and a piece of art.
Liana Agnew, a ceramics teaching artist and studio coordinator at BCAT, said the class is an innovative way for creative minds and fans of wine to do something exciting on a Saturday evening.
Participants will learn how to create pottery pieces on a wheel, as well as proper centering techniques.
“Whether you’re a first-timer, or have dabbled in the wheel before, our instructors will work side-by-side with you in this casual setting, helping you to bring your piece to life,” she said. “This is great if you’ve ever had an interest in trying pottery, but haven’t been able to enroll in one of our adult classes.”
Copper Fox Winery of Kersey will offer a variety of their local dry-to-sweet wines, Agnew says.
“Pottery and wine is a great way to unwind — when your hands are on the clay, you’re focused on what you’re creating, and distracted form any other stressors,” Agnew says. “There is no right or wrong in what you create, so whatever it is, you’ll walk away with a feeling of accomplishment and a new skill.”
The cost is $35 per participant, with attendance proceeds benefiting BCAT’s after-school programming, offered to local high school students.
For more information on BCAT, visit www.brockwaycatart.org or call (814) 265-1111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.