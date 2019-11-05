BROOKVILLE — The Brookville YMCA is preparing for a “Wheel of Fortune”-themed benefit auction on Saturday.
The benefit auction will be held at the Pinecrest Country Club. The doors will open at 5 p.m. and the auction will start at 6 p.m. The Wheel of Fortune theme will continue the game theme that has been used in years past at the auction.
The auction benefits various charities and non-profit organizations around the community. The YMCA thinks of it as a community auction because of all the groups to which they try to donate money, according to Park.
Tickets are on sale for $10 now, and will still be available at the door for $15. Special “I want to solve the puzzle” tickets will also be available for the Wheel of Fortune game. Without this ticket, participants cannot try to solve the puzzles throughout the night.
“Only a select few know the solutions to the puzzles,” said Mona Park of the YMCA.
There will also be a wheel for people to spin for the puzzle, like in Wheel of Fortune. The YMCA also raises a good amount of money each year just with the game they play during the event. In years past they have played Clue and Monopoly. During Monopoly, players could donate money to have someone put in jail, then the person in jail would have to raise money to be let out.
“The whole evening is a lot of fun,” park said.
Some items and baskets to be offered at this year’s auction are rocking chairs made of all weather wood, donated from Cypress Gifts; children’s items; a lottery tree; a money box; and the popular Yeti cooler auction. The Yeti cooler will be offered in a separate raffle because of how popular it always is at the auction. There are also items like purses, candy baskets, and a Christmas wreath. Dr. Bruce Pierson of Brookville also donated a free eye exam, and six months’ worth of free contacts.
“When we start listing the people that have donated, it’s unreal,” Park said.
Organizers have sold about 100 tickets for the event already, and are hoping to get close to the average of about 130 by the day of the event.