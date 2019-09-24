BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson Manor will host Wheels at the Manor, a chance to show off cars of all years and types, on Saturday.
The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday. There will be food sold, a chance for the residents to socialize, and great cars to see.
“Whether it be a 1936 Plymouth Coupe or a 2018 Quantum Edge, if you have wheels come show them off at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville,” the event page said.
Laurel Medical Solutions is teaming up with staff and volunteers of the manor to give their residents and family a chance to ‘cruise’ down memory lane and enjoy some classic cars.
The residents will have a chance to be in the spotlight during the Resident Cruise-In Parade in the parking lot at 2:30 p.m. Family and community members can come show their support at the parade.
There will also be hot dog combo meals sold during the afternoon to benefit the Resident Dream Maker fund.
The Jefferson Manor is located at 417 Route 28, just outside of Brookville. The staff and residents look forward to seeing all types of cars at the event.