FALLS CREEK — DuBois Regional Airport Manager Bob Shaffer, at Friday’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority meeting, said 70 percent of Southern Airways Express passengers from the DuBois airport flying to Pittsburgh are getting a connecting flight, with 30 percent staying local. Seventy percent of those flying to Baltimore/Washington International are staying local while 30 percent are getting a connecting flight, he said.
“So we hear stories ... people are going to Baltimore, taking the train down to Washington D.C. for the day for business and coming back,” said Shaffer. “And that’s what the 70 percent local would be.”
In July, 42 percent of the tickets sold show that passengers went through American Airlines, 21 percent Southwest, 13 percent United and 10 percent Delta. Shaffer said in past months, the majority traveled through Southwest prior to Southern’s affiliation with American Airlines.
Business destinations in July included Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Atlanta and Charlotte. Leisure destinations included Tampa and Orlando in July.
The majority of the travelers flying out of DuBois Regional Airport are from the DuBois/Sandy Township/Treasure Lake area, said Shaffer.