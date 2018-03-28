DuBOIS — KCBA Architect Mike Kelly recently discussed the progress made at a design charrette presented earlier this month by the DuBois Area School District and KCBA facilitators on a proposed new Wasson Elementary School.
Since the February regular board meeting, Kelly said one of the major accomplishments was the design charrette — an intensive planning session in which community members, business members and school district personnel collaborated on a vision for development of a proposed new school.
“There were a lot of presentations back and forth between educators, administrators, board members and community members,” said Kelly. “It was fun because we had a whole bunch of different ideas that were brought up and then committee members presented them, so it was good. The architects weren’t talking as much, so it was a good meeting for everybody to kind of get together.”
Those in attendance talked about several different issues and looked at a number of options. He said one of the big questions that came out of the meeting was where to build the school.
One of the options was in a field in front of the existing Wasson Elementary School in Sandy Township.
“Two of the groups went rogue, and they actually said, ‘Well, we think you should build it behind the Wasson building,’ so they looked at some ideas up there,” Kelly said.
“Then conversation recurred talking about ‘Well, what if we build it over here at the middle school?’” Kelly said. “If this is truly a district building for many, many years, for a lot of growth and for, essentially, the combination of Oklahoma and Wasson, doesn’t it make sense to put that downtown near this building? Near the corner of the town, the corner of the district, it’s more centrally located between Oklahoma and Wasson?”
Two different sites by the middle school were discussed — one by the soccer field adjacent to the middle school on Beaver Drive and the other is a smaller area in front of Mansell Stadium on Liberty Boulevard.
Kelly said the plan is for him to attend the board’s April 19 work session to present and discuss those options.
On April 26, he would present the schematic design package, the scope and the budget for a possible project.
“That would be the night, April 26, that we would love for board action,” said Kelly, on which direction to go, if any.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.