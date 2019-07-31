PUNXSUTAWNEY — A business full of royalty can be found in Punxsutawney, throwing parties fit for a queen, or at least a princess.
Whimsical Parties and Portraits is a party business based in Punxsutawney that offers princess themed parties. The organization has about 21 girls who dress as different princesses, and make parties a royal experience.
Business owner Amanda Zawacki has always wanted to own a children’s party company, but didn’t think it was something she would ever have. She worried that a business like hers would be hard to make a reality in a small town.
Years after leaving the dream behind, she attended a princess event in Pittsburgh with a traveling party company. The company’s princesses, she said, were so enchanting they sparked her dream of a party business back to life. She began thinking about how the local area needed something like this closer to home.
She started the planning process in November 2018, and was ready to debut the business in January 2019.
“The first time I saw the group of girls come together and do the dance routine, to work so hard to portray the characters, I could have cried,” Zawacki said.
When she started looking for girls to be her princesses, she first reached out to local theatre groups to see if there was any interest. She was hoping to find girls who could sing and dance to each of the songs. Her firm has costumes to play Ana and Elsa from Frozen, Cinderella, Belle, Moana, Jasmine, and many more.
She plans soon to acquire a dress for Sleeping Beauty to add to the collection. She also is working on adding a unicorn princess and fairies. An actress to play Mulan will be sought as well.
Many of the girls who work as princesses love getting to dress up and be royalty for the parties. They have often seen almost all of the princess movies they are emulating. The business gives them a chance to give a party like they would have wanted when they were younger.
Zawacki said she finds most of her inspiration from other princess themed businesses around the country. She also finds inspiration from her five-year-old niece and her love for all things “girly.”
Zawacki has put her own spin on the events with her passion for children and her photography skills, offering professional photography of the magical events with some of her packages. She has party packages that she offers for children’s parties, but the girls also host larger events with many of the princesses all together.
“Having all the princesses at once is very neat. You can do the coordinated dance routines and put on more of a show. With smaller groups, I like the more one-on-one interaction with each child,” Zawacki said of the different events.
Whimsical Parties will travel within a 20-mile radius from Punxsutawney. There is a $1 per mile charge for anything further than 20 miles. Upcoming events planned include a pajama princess party and decorating pumpkins with Cinderella for Halloween.
She said the larger events usually take a lot of planning and preparation, but birthday parties are usually more laid back.
Photos of past events can be found on the firm’s Facebook page, and website whimsicalparties.zenfolio.com and parties can be booked by calling 814-591-4299.