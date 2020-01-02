SYKESVILLE — Whimsical Parties will be hosting a ball later this month with many of their princesses present, according to owner Amanda Zawacki.
The Royal Snowflake Ball will be held at the Sykesville Town Hall on Jan. 19. The town hall will be turned into winter wonderland for the occasion, she said.
Zawacki said children attending are encouraged to dress up as their favorite princess or prince outfit. There will opportunities to dance and sing with their favorite princess.
The princesses attending will be the snow sisters, the beauty princess, sleeping beauty, the frog princess, mermaid princess, Arabian princess, Cinderella, Rapunzel and Snow White.
The ball will begin with a grand introduction of the princesses. They will also be performing songs and dances throughout the party for the children.
There will also be a hot cocoa bar and tea party mini foods and cookies for the children to enjoy, she said. Parents will be able to sit down and relax while their children are up and dancing with the princesses.
The ball will be two hours long and there will be plenty of photo opportunities, she said.
Most of what Whimsical Parties does is private events, but Zawacki said they have held a couple big events like this in the past.
Tickets for the event are $15 and can be ordered on the Whimsical Parties website or Facebook page. Zawacki said there were about 80 tickets sold already, and she is hoping to get up to about 200 by the day of the ball.
This ball will also serve as a one-year marker for the business Zawacki began last January. Starting this business was a dream she thought would never come true, and now a year later she has a full team of princesses traveling around and making children’s dreams come true.