PITMAN — Pennsylvania’s $28.9 million Christmas tree industry was highlighted this week when a tree for the White House was chosen at Mahantongo Valley Farms in Northumberland County.
“Pennsylvania Christmas tree growers have a big impact on the state’s economy,” said Agriculture Deputy Secretary Fred Strathmeyer. “And now, a Pennsylvania tree is making its way to America’s living room.”
With more than 1,400 tree farms in the commonwealth and nearly 31,000 acres of trees, Pennsylvania ranks third in the nation for Christmas tree production.
As grand champion winner of the National Christmas Tree Contest, Mahanotongo Valley Farms owner Larry Snyder had the honor of providing this year’s Blue Room Christmas tree. Since 1929, the Blue Room tree has been known as the White House’s official tree and is traditionally trimmed by the first lady.
The tree will be cut and transported in November, when Pennsylvania’s tree-buying season is beginning.