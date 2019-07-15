BROOKVILLE — Contestants in the Jefferson County Fair Queen pageant have many reasons why people should come to their fair.
The seven girls in the queen pageant all were asked to give five-minute speeches about why they believe their fair is great, and why people should come. They had many reasons for people to come, and not all of them had to do with fun rides and fatty foods.
The first contestant, Nevada Lee Hetrick, focused on memories she has from going to the fair over the years. She remembered always being happy on her way home with her large bag of cotton candy and all the stuffed animals she got at the carnival games. It was always an enjoyable time for her as a child, and she cherishes the memories she has from it, she said.
Regan Bethany Reitz had three main points for people to come to the Jefferson County Fair: Education, entertainment, and connections. She spoke of the many opportunities at the fair to learn about farming and agriculture in our area. She also spoke of the fun to be had at the rides and games. Finally, she focused on the lasting connections that can be made with other people from around the area.
Danielle Marie Maring talked about the importance of showing support for the hard work people put into their projects for the fair. She spoke of the many activities the fair encourages among the youth in the community. Everything from art, to baking, to farming and raising animals can be showcased at the fair. All of these take dedication and hard work, and get their time to shine at the Jefferson County Fair, she said.
Brianna Lynn Barnett focused on the wide variety of ways to have fun at the fair. She began her presentation by asking audience members to raise their hands if they enjoy exhibits of food and artwork, delicious foods, and fun activities. She then told everyone that raised their hand the Jefferson County Fair was the place to spend their time. She talked about how great the food can be, especially since it only comes around once or twice a year.
Marissa Lea King focused on how important agriculture is to our area, and the whole state. She encouraged everyone to come help celebrate those who dedicate their time to the industry. She also spoke of what a great opportunity the fair is to learn about Pennsylvania and the agriculture our state has to offer. She talked about the importance of the industry to everyone’s success, by providing food and sustaining our community as a whole. She focused on the importance of the fair to keeping agriculture booming in the younger generations as well.
Rylee Grace Welsh also talked about the hard work the fair showcases. She described it as an embodiment of our community all in one place. She explained that supporting the fair maintains the motivation in everyone putting in hard work on the exhibits. She focused on how much time is spent all year getting ready to exhibit during this one week of the fair. She also spoke of how the fair is important to her platform of Autism Awareness, because the fair offers a chance for these individuals to practice their social skills in a positive environment.
Tia Michele Barnett focused on the many memories she’s made over the years at the fair. She recalled always coming with her sister, who also competed, every year. She remembered her sister always trying to win a gold fish, and she recalled always going to the rodeo with their grandfather every year. Attending the demolition derby was also a tradition with their dad. She talked about how all the other aspects talked about come back to memories that are made while at the fair. She said she is looking forward to bringing her cousins to the fair to help them make memories like she has to keep them coming back year after year.