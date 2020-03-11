DuBOIS — The new name for Penn Highlands DuBois West’s new cafeteria, The Founders’ Café, is a nod to the area’s history and reflects all those who have come before us –the founders – that have put their efforts into bringing great healthcare to the community, according to Penn Highlands DuBois President John Sutika.
It also reflects those who created the City of DuBois and surrounding area, said Sutika.
Also, the health system has a Founders’ Vision for those who founded the PHH system. It is:
“The hospitals of Penn Highlands Healthcare have been serving the residents of Northwestern/Central Pennsylvania as non-profit, community organizations for more than 100 years. A commitment we value and cherish.
“The Founders recognized this commitment in 2011 by establishing Penn Highlands Healthcare on the principles that our community-based and controlled health care system would exist to improve regional access to a wide array of premier primary care and advanced healthcare services while supporting a reverence for life and the worth and dignity for each individual accessing Penn Highlands Healthcare.
“We will accomplish the Founders’ Vision by embracing and upholding our system’s mission, vision and values.”
And out of respect for the health system’s history, the walls are adorned with photographs of local historical eateries and food-related businesses.