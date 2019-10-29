BROOKVILLE — The Haunted Barn would just be a boring barn if it wasn’t filled each Halloween season with ghosts and creatures of the night, and there are many more than just the Hughes family playing role of spook today.
Those who help out at the barn are there for different reasons. They have formed an extended family amongst those who return year after year to help scare the pants off unsuspecting, and even suspecting, patrons to the barn.
“It helps that we’re in a rural area too, not in the middle of Pittsburgh. We’re out in the middle of the woods where you could get taken,” Devin Stormer said, an actor. “There’s a lot of times when people come out of the barn and go, ‘Oh no, we’re going into the woods.’”
The scarers work together, and all get great joy from the reactions and shrieks they pull from the community year after year. Even Chris Hughes’ mother, Nancy Johnston, with a broken hip, enjoys sitting in the garage and handing out tickets to all those anticipating the scare that awaits them inside the barn.
Johnston made sure she came out to the garage from her house to help distribute tickets, and see everyone’s faces as they had their picture taken with the famous “last seen at the Haunted Barn” frame.
Everyone who helps with the barn is thought of as family. Recently, one of the group’s members suffered a devastating house fire in Strattanville. Kamie Studer usually helps the younger children do their makeup, or anyone who wants help. This is her second year with the barn. There will be a donation jar at the ticket table during the last weekend of the attraction to be given to help her family in their time of need.
Four generations of the Hughes family help keep the barn going. Johnston helps hand out tickets and her children and grandchildren all help to scare. Her 9-year-old granddaughter, Jaiden Silivs, is who she says talks her into keeping the barn open every year.
There is another family who has three generations that come and scares at the haunted barn every year.
“When I got started out here again it was because of my granddaughter, Bella. She was helping with the fire company, and she was getting credit for coming out here for community service because they donate back to the fire companies,” Larry Stormer said.
The scarers agree that it’s a mix of scaring people, and seeing the enjoyment everyone gets out of it that keep them coming back to help year after year. They like to hear people walking through the barn and pointing out what’s been changed from the previous year. It demonstrates, they say, that they are bringing people back each year for their scares.
“Honestly we all know if we don’t make the scare, we’re going to make funny out of it. We’re going to make you laugh instead of scream. And if we see a little kid crying, we’re going to give them a high five instead of scaring,” Devin Stormer said.
They explain that all the scarers are really listening to what’s going on and anything said as a group approaches them, and base what they do on that. They also really enjoy it when they can catch someone’s name and pass it ahead to other rooms.
They all gather back in the garage at the end of each night and tell all their best stories from the night. Stories of how many people fall down, who gets the best scare, and the best reactions of the night bring them all together.