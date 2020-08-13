WILCOX — A Wilcox man is facing drug charges after he was allegedly caught driving under the influence of methamphetamine and other drugs.
Brandon Lee Dilley, 34, of Wilcox, is charged with three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended or revoked license and several traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Aug. 4.
Ridgway State Police conducted a traffic stop on Wilcox Road July 15. The driver, Dilley, was reportedly not in possession of a driver’s license. The officer observed that Dilley allegedly had dilated pupils, appeared restless and had a dazed appearance, according to the affidavit of probable cause. When asked what drugs he had consumed, Dilley said none, but he had smoked marijuana the night before.
A standardized field sobriety test reportedly showed multiple signs of impairment, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and he was placed under arrest and taken to Penn Highlands Elk.
The toxicology report showed Diley allegedly had amphetamine, methamphetamine, clonazepam, Dela-9 Carboxy THC, 7-Amino Clonazepam, Buprenorphine and Norbuprenorphine in his blood, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Dilley’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9 at Martin’s office.