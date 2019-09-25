WILCOX — A Wilcox man is facing several felony charges after he allegedly stole two yard tools and a can of gas from a person’s shed.
Brandon Lee Dilley, 33, of Wilcox, is charged with the second-degree felony of burglary and third-degree felonies of criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Sept. 3.
Ridgway-based state police responded to the victim’s residence in regards to two Husqvarna weed-eater/power brooms that were stolen from his shed the afternoon of Aug. 28, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim reportedly told police that he received a call from his friend, asking him if he still had his weed-eater/power brooms, since he allegedly saw Dilley putting the tools into the back of Scott Lowe’s Ford F-150 earlier that morning.
When the victim came home to check for the tools, they were missing. His friend arrived on scene to show police a photo of the Ford F-150, according to the affidavit.
Police then reportedly observed Lowe traveling south on State Route 219 in the same truck and initiated a traffic stop. Lowe said Dilley had asked him to come and pick him up, since he had ran out of gas, so he left to get him near Mefferts Run Road in Wilcox. When he arrived, Lowe said Dilley allegedly went into the woods and came back out with two weed-eater-type yard tools and a can of gas, according to the affidavit.
Dilley allegedly put the items in Lowe’s truck, taking them back out when they arrived at his residence, Lowe reportedly told police.
When police arrived at Dilley’s house at 162 Lawrence St. in Wilcox, he was allegedly working on a Husqvarna power broom, according to the affidavit. While he was being placed under arrest, Dilley allegedly told police he bought the tools from Lowe for $100.
Lowe, 42, of Ridgway, is also charged with trespassing, trespassing by motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Martin’s office.
Dilley is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is schdeuled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at Martin’s office.