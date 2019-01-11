JOHNSONBURG — A Wilcox man is facing first degree felony assault charges after firing a pistol shot which “narrowly” missed another man’s head during an argument.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, James Vincent Biel II, 34, of 1905 Raselas Road, faces two felony charges of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment after an altercation Jan. 8.
According to police, Brandon Dilley arrived at Biel’s residence at approximately 9 p.m. to retrieve two ATVs Biel was repairing for him. An argument ensued. Biel allegedly screamed at Dilley to get off his property. Biel then retrieved a small, black pistol and fired a shot which travelled past Dilley’s head.
Biel was being held in Elk County Prison in lieu of $50,000 cash bail Thursday afternoon.
A preliminary hearing for Biel is scheduled Jan. 23 before Magisterial District Judge James Martin.
